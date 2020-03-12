The wrong Dietmar
In preview of the World Cup in 1974, which took place in Germany, a series of stamps with football depictions was published in Paraguay on October 8, 1973, including a value of 0.30 Guarani.
11 years later, namely in 1984 at the stamp fair in Sindelfingen and in honor of the Stuttgart-based VfB, which became German champion in 1984, seven values from this series were overprinted – including the brand for 0.30 Guarani. The artist made a mistake in labeling the brand, and neither the printer nor the postal administration noticed the mistake – neither in 1973 nor in 1984.
In addition to the FIFA World Cup, the stamp shows two soccer players fighting for the ball – the inscriptions on the brand also name who it is: McNab, Arsenal London, and Dietmar Erler, Borussia Dortmund. And here is the mistake – the brand says: ‘HERE’ instead of ‘Dietmar’. The artist probably had the popular version of the first name ‘DIETER’ in front of him and he made ‘HERE’ from Dietmar or Dieter, with whom he knew nothing to do.
Dietmar Erler, born on April 7, 1947, by profession elementary school teacher, changed from Borussia Dortmund to Eintracht Braunschweig in 1970, previously playing with Arminia Bielefeld and ‘Fichte’ Bielefeld. He ended his career in 1982. He wears the yellow jersey and black trousers from Borussia Dortmund on the brand, the game scene is taken from a junior international against England. Incidentally, this error was first published by the Bild newspaper on October 18, 1984 on the occasion of a report on the stamp exhibition and fair in Sindelfingen.
