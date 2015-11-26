Michel stamp catalogues
The Michel catalogue (MICHEL-Briefmarken-Katalog) is the largest and best-known stamp catalog in the German-speaking world.
First published in 1910, it has become an important reference work for philately.
In general these Michel stamp catalogues are more extensive in comparison to the English catalogues such as Scott and Stanley Gibbons.
In 2007 publisher Schwaneberger, decided to start a range of topical stamp catalogues but they seem to have difficulties in updating these
catalogues since the release dates keep being delayed.
List of Michel stamp catalogues
The country catalogues issued by Michel generaly can be divided into Europe- and Overseas catalogues.
Although also listed in the Europe- or Overseas catalogues, Gemany and a couple of other countries have their own specialised stampcatalogue.
Michel Overseas catalogues
Volume 1.1 – North America – March 2015
Volume 1.2 – Central America – March 2015
Volume 2.1 – Caribbean Islands (A-J) – September 2015
Volume 2.2 – Caribbean Islands (K-Z) – October 2015
Volume 3.1 – South America (A-I) – September 2013
Volume 3.2 – South America (K-Z) – November 2015
Volume 4.1 – North Africa – March 2014
Volume 4.2 – East Africa – July 2014
Volume 5.1 – West Africa (A-G) – April 2013
Volume 5.2 – West Africa (H-Z) – June 2013
Volume 6.1 – Central Africa – July 2014
Volume 6.2 – South Africa – December 2014
Volume 7.1 – Australia 7.1 (A-M) – June 2016
Volume 7.2 – Australia 7.2 – (N-Z) – May 2016
Volume 8.1 – South Asia – March 2016
Volume 8.2 – South-East Asia – December 2014
Volume 9.1 – China – June 2015
Volume 9.2 – Japan, Korea, Mongolia – December 2013
Volume 10 – Middle East – February 2013
Michel Europa catalogues
Volume 1 – Middle Europe – April 2016
Volume 2 – South-west Europe – May 2016
Volume 3 – South Europe – June 2016
Volume 4 – South-east Europe – July 2016
Volume 5 – North Europe – July 2016
Volume 6 – West Europe – September 2016
Volume 7 – East Europe – October 2016
Michel Country catalogues
Prifix Luxemburg – December 2014
Germany – July 2015
Germany special I – November 2015
Germany special II – December 2015
Germany Junior – December 2015
Switzerland& Liechtenstein Special – December 2015
USA special – March 2014
Great Britain special – October 2012
Russia special – December 2011
Michel Topical catalogues
Europe CEPT – December 2014
Birds Europe 3rd ed. – September 2014
Football – July 2014
Railways 3rd ed., – 3rd quarter 2014
UNO special – December 2016
Ships – December 2010
Christmas – January 2015
Butterflies – January 2015
Automobiles – June 2015
WWF – March 2016
Aviation – February 2016
Other Michel catalogues
Gulf States – March 2013
What’s the most recent Germany edition, translated to English? Having great difficulty finding one and want to surprise my dad for xmas.
At this point the Michel Germany catalogue is in German only.
Rumours say that the next edition will be in English aswell.
Here is an expanation of the terms used in German Michel catalogues translated in English:
https://www.briefmarken.de/images/PDF/NEWS/Introduction_Englisch.pdf