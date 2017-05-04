A new, annual National Stamp Celebration Day, held in association with The Philatelic Traders’ Society, is being launched this year to celebrate and promote philately. The celebration will be held today, the 4th of May, to commemorate the world’s first ever adhesive postage stamp, the Penny Black, which was issued on 1 May 1840 but officially used from 6 May.

