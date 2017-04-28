Art Knows no Borders

PainI plead ignorance! I love art in all its forms but confess that until I visited museums in what was previously known as The (Communist) Eastern Bloc, I was quite unaware of the many wonderful artists to be found in those countries.

So I looked through our freestampcatalogue.com website to find examples of fine art that might surprise others in ‘The West’.

Featured on this stamp set issued by Yugoslavia in 1967 are paintings by Vlaho Bukovac (1855-1922), Dura Jaksic (1832-1878), Ivana Kobilca (1861-1926) and

Paja Jovanovic (1859-1957).



Below paintings by Czech artists Kamil Lhoták (1912-1990), Josef Capek, who actually made up the word ‘Robot’ (1887-1945), Jiri Trnka (1912-1969) and Josef Lada (1887-1957) – stamps from 1987.



Can anyone name the Romanian artists on these stamps from 1975?

And this is just the tip of the iceberg!

95 total views, 7 views today