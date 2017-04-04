While We’re on the Subject

Animals, Culture, Famous people, Fauna, Flora, Nature on April 4, 2017
Animals, architecture, sport, famous people, flowers, transport ………
Which topic/theme is most popular among stamp collectors?

Without doubt animals are high on the list. An amazing amount of stamps have been issued over the years featuring birds, with dogs, horses and cats also proving to be popular.

But it is amazing how many stamps there are on the subject of the world-wide Scout Movement.

Burundi, 1967

Also amazing was the growth of the organisation founded by Robert Baden-Powell, a British Army Lieutenant, in 1907.


Issued by Chile in 1982 to commemorate 75 years of Scouting and the 125th Anniversary of Baden-Powell’s birth.

Lithuania 1938, Olympic Games Scouting Overprints.

In 1910, Baden-Powell and his sister Agnes Baden-Powell formed the Girl Guides from which the Girl Guides Movement grew.

Tonga, 1974.

It is now estimated that there are around 38 million Scouts and Guides worldwide, and 164 national organisations.

Japan, 1949.

Nigeria stamp sheet, 1965.

What’s your favourite topic? We are interested to know.

See our online stampcatalogue for more stamps related to • Nature Japan Luxembourg Nigeria
