Speaking Up For Women

The most words on a postage stamp is 606. The words are in four languages and are taken from the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). The stamp was issued by bpost (Belgian Post Group) to mark International Women’s Day 2014. The stamp depicts the face of a woman made exclusively from words. Only full words counted towards the total.
