Recently Added to Stock

Childhood memories came flooding back when I saw the stamp sheet below featuring classical toys. This mint item was issued by Great Britain in 2003.

And further memories for me as my father-in-law worked on the installation of the radar system for one of the Ocean Liners shown on the sheet below, the SS Canberra. In the past some of these ships competed to be the fastest to complete the crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

How about this attractively illustrated sheet from Great Britain, 2001, depicting weather conditions and a barometer.

The above stamps from Portugal, 1997, are the second in a three-part series celebrating the 500th anniversary of voyages made by the explorer Vasco da Gama.

The stamp top left depicts the erection of a large stone cross inscribed with the coat of arms of Portugal placed as part of a land claim on the East African country of Mozambique. Stamp top right shows the arrival of a ship of da Gama’s fleet at Mozambique.

Bottom left stamp shows the impending arrival of the fleet in Mombasa, Kenya and the last stamp features the reception on board ship of the King of Malindi. The town of Malindi lies 120 kilometres north-east of Mombasa.

