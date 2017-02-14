Something Fishy Here!

We’ve previously published stories regarding unusual stamps and the strange subjects and materials used in the printing process, and this article shows how inventive stamp designers can be.

The Faroe Islands is a self-governing archipelago, part of the Kingdom of Denmark. It comprises 18 rocky, volcanic islands between Iceland and Norway in the North Atlantic Ocean, connected by road tunnels, ferries, causeways and bridges. Hikers and bird-watchers are drawn to the islands’ marvellous flora and fauna.

And in September 2016 Posta Faroe Islands issued stamps, the unusual feature of which was the inclusion of small pieces of tanned fish skin in the production process.

The skin comes from the Atlantic cod, commonly found in the waters around the Islands. Tanning of fish skin an ancient art which is going through a revival in recent times. The quality of fish leather varies from species to species, but properly treated skin of cod, salmon and lumpfish is, surprisingly, often stronger than ordinary cowhide.

The tanning process was carried out by a company in Iceland and the stamps were printed by Cartor in France.

