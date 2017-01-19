Ancient Britain

Royal Mail issued this set of stamps that give a timeline across thousands of years of history, from a glimpse of Stone Age ritual of 11,000 years ago, to the Iron Age of some 300 BC.

The stamps show famous iconic sites as well as some of the most exceptional artefacts, and overlays illustrations to show how people lived and worked at these sites and used the objects.

Eight pristine stamps presented in four horizontal se-tenant pairs.



Featuring images of the iconic sites and fascinating artefacts, including the Drumbest horns and the Battersea shield, overlaid with evocative illustrations.

Technical information

Special Stamps Technical Specifications

Design True North

Stamp format/size Landscape 41mm x 30mm

Printer International Security Printers

Print process Lithography

Perforation 14.5 x 14

Phosphor Bars as appropriate

Gum PVA

Date of issue: 17 january 2017

Acknowledgements

illustrations by Rebecca Strickson; Battersea shield, Star Carr headdress and Mold cape photos © The Trustees of the British Museum; Skara Brae village photo by Rolph Gobits © Royal Mail Group Ltd 2017, taken with the kind permission of Historic Environment Scotland/Àrainneachd Eachdraidheil Alba; Maiden Castle hill fort photo © Skyscan Photolibrary/Alamy Stock Photo; Avebury stone circles photo by Rolph Gobits © Royal Mail Group Ltd 2017, taken with the kind permission of the National Trust; Drumbest horns photo by Jonathan West © Royal Mail Group Ltd 2017, taken with the kind permission of Ulster Museum, Belfast; Grime’s Graves flint mines photo by Rolph Gobits © Royal Mail Group Ltd 2017, taken with the kind permission of English Heritage.

