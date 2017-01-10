The Netherlands returns to “old-fashioned” cancellations

CancellationsThe steady decline of mail sent in the Netherlands has lead PostNL to a new “innovation”: the withdrawal of rubber stamps at postal service desks as of 1 January 2017. This does not affect regular mail, but only registered mail and parcels, which are almost always paid for at the desks or through a franking machine.
Regular mail will still be cancelled through the sorting machines, but registered mail and parcels franked with stamps will have an old-fashioned cancellation “by a pen-stroke”, just like the mailmen of the 19th century used to do.

Cancellation by pen

This is how registered shipments are ‘cancelled’ from now on.

On some post offices the stamps are still cancelled. Post offices could send a request to keep their rubber stamp.

 

In some occasions post offices decide not to cancel at all.

