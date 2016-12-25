Buy your stamps up to 20% cheaper

Up to and including 1th of January 2017 you can benefit from attractive discounts when you purchase stamps via PostBeeld’s internet shop. Discounts of as much as 20% are on offer. These discounts provide a good opportunity to fill gaps in your collection.The discount percentages vary from day to day, and PostBeeld’s usual volume purchase discount also applies during this promotional period. Therefore, the total discount on an order can be substantially higher.

At this moment there are around 170,000 stamps/series from the whole world in stock, plus a great amount of items being added daily. So it might be easier than you think to find the item you are looking for.

