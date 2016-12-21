More to the Isle of Man than motorcycle racing

By in Transportation, Railways on December 21, 2016
0 Flares Filament.io Made with Flare More Info'> 0 Flares ×

kopjeThe unique Snaefell Mountain Railway, built during 1895, is located on the eastern coast of the Isle of Man, running from the village of Laxey to the summit of Snaefell, the only mountain on the Island.
The line still operates with the majority of its original Victorian rolling stock in daily seasonal use.

mnpb022
There is also the Manx Electric Railway, an electric tramway connecting the towns of Douglas, Laxey and Ramsey. It connects with the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway at its southern terminus at Derby Castle at the northern end of the promenade in Douglas, and with the Snaefell Mountain Railway at Laxey. The line is undulating and passes through areas of scenic beauty. This originated in1893.
Two of the three cars that opened the line in 1893 are still in use, and are the oldest electric trams at work on their original line in the world.

mnpc031
Above, 1993 Isle of Man stamp booklet.
In 1957 both railways were acquired by the Isle of Man Government.

mnp0617
Below, 1988 railways and tramways definitives.

mnp0351

77 total views, 2 views today

Print Friendly

Related:

0 Flares Facebook 0 Google+ 0 Pin It Share 0 Twitter 0 Reddit 0 Filament.io Made with Flare More Info'> 0 Flares ×
See our online stampcatalogue for more stamps related to • Isle of Man
Tagged: , ,

Leave a Reply

This blog is made available by PostBeeld. The largest internet stamp shop.Visit Postbeeld.com