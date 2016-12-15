Japanese Wonders

The Aso National Park, on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu, was designated a national park in December, 1934. After extension in the year 1986, it was renamed Aso-Kuju National Park. The stamps above were issued in 1939, featuring park landscapes.

The Aso-san is the largest active volcano group in Japan and is among the largest in the world. It is situated within the Aso-Kuju National Park. Mount Aso is the largest active volcano in Japan and is among the largest in the world.

Japan sits on the reknowned Pacific “ring of fire” and has scores of active volcanoes. A large proportion of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded in this area.

The bottom right stamp on the 1939 sheet below shows the central cone group of the Aso-san, viewed from Kuju village.

Above, 1985 Japan stamp, park scene with Mount Aso in background.

This series was issued by Japan in2005 and features flowers found on Kyushu Island.

The year 2002 was the International Year of Mountains and Grenada produced the minisheet below depicting Mount Aso.

Japan released a stampsheet in 2011 entitled “Japanese Mountains”.

The bottom-right 80 Yen stamp (see below) on the sheet shows the peak of Taka-dake (1,592 metres), part of the Aso-san volcano group.

Mount Aso erupted in September 2015 after being dormant for 19 years. And in October this year there was a further major eruption.

