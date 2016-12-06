The History of Stamp Collecting Part 17 – Germany in 1862

In the late 1970s a fascinating series of articles written by Mr. K. Kouwenberg about the history of Stamp Collecting, appeared in the Dutch magazine Philatelie. This series has been the source of inspiration for PostBeeld owner Rob Smit to rewrite the history of stamp collecting in instalments. This is Part 17 – Germany in 1862.

As seen earlier, philately was booming in 1862. Especially in Paris, London and Brussels. But what was happening in Germany?

Germany was not a single nation, but a union of states at that time. Perhaps because of the fact that individual states issued their own postage stamps and thus an enormous variety were available, collecting stamps as a pastime got less quickly off the ground in Germany.

But the virus had reached Germany. On October 8, 1862 there appeared in “Der Bazar”, a fashion and family magazine published by Louis Schaefer in Berlin, the first part of a series entitled “Briefmarken und Briefmarken-Sammlungen” (Stamps and Stamp-Collecting). The series, in 23 parts, was based on reworked adaptations of articles originally written by Natalis Rondot in the French “Magasin Pittoresque”. In the last part, published on March 15, 1864, the author declared that stamp collecting was ‘nothing more than a temporary fad’. The author of the series remains unknown.

In the magazine ‘Illustrierte Zeitung’ (Illustrated Newspaper), published by von Weber in Leipzig there is – in edition No. 1014 in 1862 – an article entitled “Die Briefmarken-Sammlungen”. This article already mentioned counterfeits.

The first German catalogue also appeared in 1862 and that autumn the publisher Dürr’schen Buchhandlung issued a “Handbuch für Briefmarken-Sammler” (Handbook for the Stamp Collector).

Also in Leipzig, it is not certain whether earlier or later, a catalogue entitled «Übersicht aller bekannten von 1849 bis 1862 emittirten Franco-Marche» (Oversight of all known stamps issued from 1849 to 1862) was published. The year 1849 in this Zchiesche and Köder published catalogue is obviously a misprint and should read 1840. The catalogue was merely an eight-page list. The later editions of this publication were issued in greater numbers and were definitely an important factor in the development of stamp collecting in Germany. Zschiesche and Köder were the owners of a well-known coins, medals and antiquities business in Leipzig, which had also taken up stamp trading. We come up against the company later in this series.

