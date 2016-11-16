Recently issued stamps

On July 14, 1956 the company Clípol was founded in Andorra, the tiny independent principality situated between France and Spain in the Pyrenees mountains. It’s known for its ski resorts and for its tax-haven status that encourages duty-free shopping. The company’s name came from a combination of the names of the owners: Clement Travesset and brothers John and Henry Pol. They previously ran a taxi service, but then decided to start a bus service. To begin, they bought three Mercedes ‘minibus’ vehicles, which quickly became icons in the Principality.

The company, and the size of the vehicles, grew and the number of vehicles increased. With the establishment of the co-operative Intercity, around 1970, the service more or less disappeared, but the Company name lingers in the memory for many.



One of the original ‘Clipols’ on Andorra stamp issued 3rd September.

Above stamp from Madeira, an autonomous region of Portugal, released in August to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the beautiful botanic garden in the Island’s capital Funchal.



From the Czech Republic a set depicting animals from various zoos in the country taking part in animal conservation work.

And continuing the wild animal theme Namibia recently issued a set featuring ‘Large Canines of Namibia’ – including the brown hyena, the African wild dog and the spotted hyena.

230 total views, 2 views today