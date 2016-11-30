The Aso National Park, on the southern Japanese island of Kyushu, was designated a national park in December, 1934. After extension in the year 1986, it was renamed Aso-Kuju National Park. The stamps above were issued in 1939, featuring park landscapes.

The Aso-san is the largest active volcano group in Japan and is among the largest in the world. It is situated within the Aso-Kuju National Park. Mount Aso is the largest active volcano in Japan and is among the largest in the world.

